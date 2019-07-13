HAWLEY — Calling all artisans, crafters, and shoppers alike. The Chamber of the Northern Poconos’ annual fall Arts & Crafts Fair in Bingham Park has been reinstated by popular demand and will take place on Saturday, September 14.

The event has been traditionally held twice each year, in June and in September.

Enjoy the talents of artists and crafters displaying their fine wares. The Fair typically hosts approximately 70 vendors with truly unique handcrafted items, including jewelry, baked goods, pet treats, clothes, fine art, photo’s, seasonal décor, candles, soap, face painting, hair bows, tutu’s, quilted items, and much more.

“These accomplished merchants travel from near and far to showcase their creative and distinctive gift ideas for that special someone or yourself,” Chamber officials said. “Bring the whole family!”

The hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for browsers and shoppers, rain or shine, and admission is free. There will be entertainment and food available, and the cost to participate as a vendor is just $45.00 this year only (normally $50) for a 15' X 15' space and remember, crafts must be hand made, not manufactured or mass produced.

Local musical artist Dan Engvaldsen will be entertaining in the Park bandstand beginning at 11 a.m.

The Chamber is also seeking food vendors, and area non-profits are encouraged to set up a food booth.

Applications are available by emailing The Chamber at maureen@northernpoconoschamber.com, on their website, or by calling Maureen Vinton at 570-226-3191.