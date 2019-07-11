WAYNE COUNTY—Spreading the artistic atmosphere of Honesdale's Second Saturday to myriad locations throughout the county, the 17th annual Wayne County Arts Alliance (WCAA) Artists' Studio Tour is set for this weekend, July 12, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Free to attend, the Artists' Studio Tour is an excellent chance for individuals to meet local makers, creators and maestros in their artistic environments.

This year's studio tour features artists: Thomas C Colbert, Matt Povse, Sally Talaga, Bozena Janiszewski, Susan Cottle Alberto, Tanner Simon, Ellen Silberlicht, Paul Plumadore, Sue Stephan Foster, Elaine Flynn, David Barnett, Alan S Forde, Elizabeth Castellano, Chip Forelli, Pauline Glykokokalos, Denis Folz, Pam Sloan, Kevin Storms, Linda Krause, Deborah Pollak, and Bill Westmoreland.

Art on display includes painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fiber art, collage, photography and other styles and mediums.

The tour is “...a wonderful way to expose everyone to one of the hidden secrets of Wayne County,” said Silberlicht, “Because there's lots of artists who retire here, find inspiration here, and help build a wonderful community.”

Silberlicht is an artist of diverse talents including pottery, sculpture, felting and jewelry and has been an artist on the tour for 16 years.

“It's a really nice community event,” Silberlicht added. “Once a year, you can kind of get into the heads of artists in the area and discover what's here.”

Samples from each of the 21 featured artists is on display at the tour headquarters in The Cooperage Project (1030 Main Street, Honesdale).

There, tour takers can also find a map and brochure containing all the artists and studios on the tour.

With 16 studio locations ranging from as far north as Lakewood, as far south as Hawley, as far west as Cherry Ridge to as far east as Milanville, tour takers are advised to visit tour headquarters and plan their time efficiently whether they plan to spend one, two or all three days visiting local artists.

“It's a quality tour,” said Silberlicht, noting that participating artists and studios are screened and selected to demonstrate the pinnacle of Wayne County's artistry.

Within her studio--a comfortable space framed in racks of unique pottery dishware and vases, some functional, some fantastical—Silberlicht will also house painter Tanner Simon.

Simon is a young artist who started painting around 2017, the year after he graduated Honesdale High School.

“He never did art at all in school,” said Silberlicht. She explained the young artist was inspired to start after he came across old tapings of Bob Ross “...he watched a video and said 'I can do that' and started painting in 2017,” she said. “And his work is spectacular.”

More than just a chance to view artists' work, the studio tour allows for a Q and A with local makers to discern their inspirations and learn about their craft.

“It's a wonderful way to introduce children to the arts, to spark, possibly, a creative flow in them,” said Silberlicht, noting creative expression is part of healthy life balance. “It's important to find your creative outlet and practice. Because that, I believe, creates happiness and joy in your life.”

Tour takers are also able to arrange purchase of pieces they enjoy and collect artist information to commission work at a later time.

Silberlicht noted the tour is an ideal time to complete holiday or birthday shopping for art enthusiasts in one's life.

There will also be a chance for visitors to win a free piece of art work by one of the artists on the tour. Tour takers are encouraged to sign the guest book at each location they visit for a chance at a unique prize.

More information about WCAA, the Artists' Studio Tour and a map of all studio locations is available online at: http://waynecountyartsalliance.org.

—Information from a release was used in this story.