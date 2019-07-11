BUSHKILL - At around 8 p.m. July 9, search and rescue and dive teams from the National Park Service and Portland Hook and Ladder Company recovered the body of a 20-year old New York man who was last seen swimming in the Delaware River near the Karamac Bridge abutments at around 4 p.m.

Christopher I. Rivera was on a rafting trip when he stopped to swim. Other members of his group saw him struggle in the current before going under the water. His body was recovered at around 8 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Park rangers remind all river users to wear a properly-fitted US Coast Guard approved life jacket at all times whether swimming, floating, fishing or boating on the Delaware River. The current can be swift and strong despite the calm appearance and river depths can change rapidly going from knee-deep to over your head in a single step. Wearing a life jacket can save your life.

Karamac Bridge carried trains (New York, Susquehanna & Western Railroad) over the Delaware River just north of Delaware Water Gap.



