DAMASCUS — Join Romping Radishes at Farm Arts Collective at Willow Wisp Organic Farm (38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, PA 18415) on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00am with the whole family!

Be prepared for a one-of-a-kind experience where agriculture, ecology, theater, art and community come together, located right on the beautiful Delaware River

Our partners at each farm are excited to share what makes their farm unique. Each program will last approximately 1 to 1 ½ hours and a healthy snack will be provided.

This program is designed for kids K-2nd grade, but all children are welcome! Parents/guardians must stay with their children during the program

