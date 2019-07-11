Alana Roberts, Regional Affairs Director, PPL Electric Utilities, presented $10,000 from the PPL Foundation to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center (NCAC) at a board meeting on July 10, 2019. The sustaining grant allows NCAC and its affiliate, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA), to continue to provide various community and economic development programs and services to businesses, nonprofits and local governments within a seven county region. “As a utility, PPL is a key partner in the economic growth and sustainability of the region. They continue to achieve excellence in their work and strive to support organizations that have a positive impact within the region. We are honored to consider them as a partner, and we are grateful for their continued financial support, stated ” Kurt Bauman, Executive Director, NCAC.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center (NCAC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of NEPA, providing assistance to nonprofit and community organizations throughout the region. NCAC’s mission is to strengthen and support Northeastern Pennsylvania’s nonprofit organizations and grantmakers in their service to our region. NCAC develops and offers resources, facilitates partnerships and collaborations and assists in the identification and implementation of governance and management best practices to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of organizations and the services and programs they offer.

The NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Nonprofit Assistance, Transportation Planning, Research and Information, and Local Government Services. For more information about NEPA Alliance visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929. “This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”