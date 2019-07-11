The Greene-Dreher Alumni Association (GDAA) presented over $12,000 in college scholarships at their annual dinner on June 15th. Recipients, the particular scholarship, and the amount received were as follows:

Cailin Campbell $1,000 Pearl Blitz Smith Memorial Scholarship; Phoebe Cykosky $500 John Hazleton Memorial Scholarship and $500 GDAA Scholarship; Taylor Davies $1,200 Jan Smith Burke Memorial Scholarship; Jamie Falgie $500 Gross Family Scholarship and $500 GDAA Scholarship; Bradley Frick $1200 Class of 1969 Memorial Scholarship; Adam Haupt $1000 GDAA Scholarship; Thomas Hiller $1000 GDAA Scholarship; Timothy Holzapfel $1000 GDAA Scholarship; Matthew Parry $1,000 GDAA Scholarship; Rachel Phillips $5,000 Helen Pradon Crocker Memorial Scholarship; Rachael Tirjan $1,000 Ladies of Paupack Rebekah Lodge $559 Scholarship and $300 GDAA Scholarship.

All graduating seniors residing in Greene or Dreher Townships are eligible for scholarships.

Applications for 2020 monies will be available after March 1, 2020 through either the school guidance counselor, or by contacting the Scholarship Committee at PO Box 171, Newfoundland, PA 18445 or by email at gdalumniassoc@yahoo.com.