BETHEL, NY (July 11, 2019) –Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced that it has been working with local, county, and state safety and law enforcement officials on traffic and security activities surrounding Anniversary Weekend, Thursday, August 15th through Sunday, August 18th.



The nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival would like to inform the public of some important information, the below has been vital in developing a plan to minimize potential impacts.

It is anticipated that the entire county will have increased visitors and heavier traffic over the Anniversary Weekend, (Thursday, August 15th through Sunday, August 18th). All event/concert ticket holders will need to have a Travel Pass to enter the traffic pattern of Bethel Woods. Event/concert ticket holders should watch their e-mail for detailed information allowing seamless entry on each event day. Anyone who wishes to visit during Anniversary Weekend must purchase their tickets now as several events are at or near capacity for each of the event days. To purchase tickets, please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org. Please note that individuals without concert or event tickets during Anniversary Weekend, must visit Bethel Woods on a different weekend as the Center will be at permitted capacity. The Museum at Bethel Woods will offer extended hours (9am-9pm) the weekend before Anniversary Weekend (August 10th-14th) as well as the week following (August 19th-25th). Visiting on alternate dates, other than Anniversary Weekend, will ensure a more enjoyable experience for guests. There are a variety of other events all throughout 2019. For more information, please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org. Bethel Woods encourages all guests to stay patient and positive during the Anniversary Weekend, embracing the once in a lifetime event honoring the history of Sullivan County and the Town of Bethel. Given the increased visitation, Bethel Woods is hopeful that the community and local businesses will welcome guests and provide patrons with the best possible experience throughout the entire summer.



Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration promises a memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site throughout the year to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. A Season of Song & Celebration is funded in part by the New York State Department of Economic Development’s I LOVE NY program under the New York State Regional Economic Development Council’s Market NY initiative.

