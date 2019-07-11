CHERRY RIDGE—The skies over Cherry Ridge will be bustling with aeronautic astonishments this Saturday, July 13, as members of the ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE humanitarian organization will host their seventh annual Community Outreach Day.

Taking place at Cherry Ridge Airport (30 Bomber Lane, Honesdale, 18431) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Community Outreach Day offers five hours of fun and excitement on and off the ground.

Donations of $1 are requested to aid the ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE cause.

Attendees can partake in flight simulators and plane rides, tour emergency equipment and classic planes and cars, and enter for a chance to win basket raffle.

Spectators will also be able to witness aerial excellence in an afternoon flight demonstration honoring the organization's new Chair of the Board of Strategic Service, Lt. General Darryl Roberson, a retired officer of the United States Air Force (USAF).

“Aerial demonstrations are something familiar to our new Chairman,” outgoing ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE Chairman, Peter Sloan, said in a press release. “General Roberson served our country in the F-22, F-15, F-16, and F-4, including three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also flew with the elite Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team for three years entertaining hundreds of thousands at air shows.”

In an email, Sloan noted he and Roberson will do several formation flyovers of the airport including a “lead change” maneuver, “which observes an actual change of command of the formation and they symbolic handing over of the organization to General Roberson.”

Roberson and Sloan will fly in from Washington D.C. Saturday morning to perform the installation.

Sloan will continue to serve as ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE'S President in day-to-day operational procedures while Roberson conducts the organization's strategic matter.

In a press release, Sloan added, “We are elated and grateful to Darryl for throwing his hat in the ring with us. It bodes well for the future of this organization I love so much.”

General Roberson and his wife Cheryl, also a retired USAF officer, will be present for event goers to welcome into the fold.

Food at the flight line will start at 11 a.m. and consists of hamburgers, hot dogs, and other refreshments.

The Cherry Ridge Airport Restaurant will also be open during the event.

Who is ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE?

ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE is a non-profit, humanitarian special operations task force based in Narrowsburg, New York which brings aid to populations in need of assistance following tragedy.

Utilizing mission operators and mission specialists, ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE delivers much needed supplies, personnel and rescue equipment where they're needed by land, sea or air.

The volunteer teams work with fire and rescue, law enforcement, emergency medical services, National Guard and other military authorities to provide emergency response after a natural disaster, act of terror or other time when people are in danger.

ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE completed its 30th mission in October of last year, flying storm relief into North Carolina after hurricanes Florence and Michael devastated the area.

In nine years of flying missions, ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE has flown missions in New Jersey, Long Island, Nicaragua and several missions to Haiti.

“Our impact is demonstrable, but metrics like 'number-of-patients-seen' or 'veteran-mission-miles-flown' only tell half the story,” said Sloan in an email. “How do you measure the value of bringing clean water and healthcare to a family who has neither? What price tag can you put on affirming the dignity of a wounded warrior on behalf of a grateful nation?

“Like the special forces we emulate, we are small, targeting our humanitarian operations with precision and passion. At ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE it's quality over quantity, entrusting scale to the Almighty. Over and over I learn from our volunteers that when we put service before self, good things happen.”

Members of ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE specialize in skills related to aviation, medicine, medevac, emergency medical services, incident command, healthcare system development, information technology, infrastructure development and cultural support.

Those looking to help the organization as a donor, join the humanitarian team, or learn more about ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE can do so online at: http://www.archangelairborne.org.

—Information from a release was used in this story.