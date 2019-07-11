LET’S DO THIS

What: Zane Grey Festival

Where: 135 Scenic Drive, Lackawaxen

When: Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fee: Free

Info: 570-685-4871

LACKAWAXEN - The Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River and the Zane Grey's West Society will host the 15th annual Zane Grey Festival, Saturday, July 13.

The free festival will be held on the grounds of the Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Park Service officials state that the Zane Grey Festival provides fun for the entire family with many activities and events for children and adults throughout the day including:

• 11 a.m. – Live Bird of Prey Show by Bill Streeter of the Delaware Valley Raptor

• 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Horse Drawn Wagon Rides by Brook Valley Farm

• 12:30 p.m. - The Upper Delaware Puppeteers present Wild about Wildlife

• 1 p.m. – Guided Walking tour of Dolly’s Garden Path, the woman behind Zane Grey by Park Ranger Leanne Bruetch

• 1:15- 3 p.m. - Live Folk Music – by local musician Dan Engvaldsen.

Throughout the day staff from Steamtown National Historic Site will demonstrate the "Ring of Fire". There will be craft activities available for children of all ages, a children's scavenger hunt, face painting, primitive skills, weaving demonstrations and more! The Lackawaxen Fire Company will serve hamburgers & hotdogs (donations accepted) and the Honesdale National Bank will serve popcorn and ice cold water all day.

Zane Grey's legacy of literature and sportsmanship lives on in Lackawaxen. For more information call 570-685-4871 or email upde_interpretation@nps.gov.