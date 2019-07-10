Hawley Public Library is proud to announce an opportunity for individuals and businesses to responsibly recycle electronic items. Don’t throw away your unwanted electronic “junk” – take it to the Wallenpaupack Area High School parking lot, 2552 Route 6, Hawley on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

For $20 per car load or $45 per pickup truck load, you can drop off your unwanted electronics for safe recycling. Properly reused and recycled e-waste can make a significant contribution toward a better planet. Valuable materials in old electronics can be reused in newer electronics or in entirely new products and can reduce the negative impact on our environment from improperly disposed of materials.

Items that will be accepted include computers, monitors, printers, ink and toner cartridges, peripherals, televisions, copy and fax machines, scanners, cell phones and pagers, microwaves, battery backups, audio equipment, modems, switches, hubs, routers, cables, wires, power strips, circuit boards, telephones and answering machines, DVD and Blu-ray players, dry cell batteries, sealed lead acid batteries, ballasts (non-PCB), washing machines, dryers, and refrigerators (if the refrigerant has been removed).

The following items are not acceptable for recycling: alkaline batteries, mercury containing devices (thermostats, thermometers, medical devices), CRTs, items with broken glass or housing, hazardous waste, radioactive materials, PCB containing materials, materials containing liquid, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, cassette tapes, light bulbs. No items containing refrigerant unless refrigerant has been removed and removal certificate can be produced.

Proceeds from the recycling benefits Hawley Public Library. For further information, contact library at 570.226. 4620.