Honesdale Borough Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who desecrated an American flag.

According to HPD Chief Richard Southerton, one young adult male and one young adult female removed the American flag hanging from the front of Scarfallotos Towne House Diner on Main Street at approximately 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.

A witness to the incident told police the duo spat on the flag, and surveillance camera footage shows the flag being dragged along the ground and resting their feet on it.

Between 2:49 and 2:50 a.m., surveillance camera footage shows two different young males return the flag to the restaurant.

The Chief states those who stole and desecrated the flag may face theft and other charges.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact the Chief by calling the department at 570-253-1900.