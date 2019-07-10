WAYNE COUNTY—Gearing up for the decennial update to the Wayne County Solid Waste & Recycling Plan, residents are asked to complete an online survey to aid the revision process.

According to a Wayne County press release, the survey, featuring 21 questions regarding one's current service options, takes approximately ten minutes to complete and will only be active until July 31.

Most of the questions allow residents to leave a brief comment with their responses.

All survey responses are confidential.

Residents can access the survey from the Wayne County Recycling webpage: http://www.waynecountypa.gov/330/Recycling.

In completing the surveys, residents help inform the County and its assistant MSW Consultants in what solid waste and recycling services are needed and how much waste needs to be managed.

This aides the negotiating process in determining what landfills will take County solid waste materials and where its recycled goods can go for the best price.

Wayne County Commissioner Chairman Brian Smith noted in an interview a critical part of the solid waste and recycling plan overhaul is looking to recoup some money back into the recycling system.

“Recycling is not free,” said Smith, noting it can often be very expensive to maintain or replace equipment.

The county's recycling program was budgeted to utilize over $385,000 in 2019. Solid Waste's budgeted expenditures for 2019 totaled $71,900. Both together were only able to derive a revenue of $76,800 in this year's budget.

Smith added Wayne County's Recycling Program adheres to a strict philosophy which aims get the best possible value for the service through turnover of high use product materials.

Commissioner Wendell Kay stated public participation in the process is the “third leg on the stool” alongside county and vendor input in deriving the waste plan.

Kay noted, as part of the request for proposal (RFP), the county is “committed to fair and open discourse” with the public to measure not only their service needs, but also their ideas for what the system may need to better operate.

Comments are welcome from not only users of the system, but also any member of the public, said Kay.

The Wayne County Solid Waste and Recycling Plan was last updated in 2011. This next update is due in 2021.

The process is being overseen by a committee comprised of Wayne County's Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Randy Heller, Gary Sprague of Koberlein Environmental, Jim Shook of the Chamber of the Norther Poconos, John Conte of Wayne Memorial Hospital, Jocelyn Kramer of SEEDS, Brian Fulp of the Himalayan Institute, Dan Card of Waste Management and municipal representatives Paul Curtis (Canaan), Joe Kmetz (Palmyra), Alan Jones (Preston), Randy Beam (South Canaan), Theresa Stratton (Waymart) and Judith Poltanis (Honesdale).

The committee is working alongside MSW Consultants on the update.

Useful terms

According to a Wayne County press release, some useful terminology to help residents fill out the survey include:

• Electronics - Electronic devices including PC's, TV's, laptops, and cell phones.

• Single stream – Recycling system in which mixed recyclables, including bottles, cans and paper, are collected.

• Bulk Items - Large items such as furniture and specified residential construction/demolition debris but not including appliances.

• Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) - Chemicals including paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries and similar products that are corrosive, ignitable or reactive.

• Yard Waste - Organic material generated by lawn and yard care including brush, shrubs, & tree trimmings.

• Freon - A common refrigerant in appliances that is typically removed from appliances prior to disposal or recycling.

• Blighted Property - Land or land with housing structure(s) in a dilapidated, unsafe, unsightly, uninhabitable condition.

• Municipality – The Township or Borough where you live.

—Information from a release was used in this story.