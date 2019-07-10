

Women’s Club of Honesdale 57th Annual Art & Antiques Show & Sale For the 57th year on the weekend of July 13 and 14, 2019, the Women’s Club of Honesdale is sponsoring a wide array of antique dealers selling jewelry, silver, linens, cut glass, primitives, fine porcelain, pottery, furniture and all types of unique collectibles. Many of the previous dealers will be returning as well as regional artisans who will be selling and demonstrating their art work. Antique dealers in attendance are: Carol Alfred, Antiquated Curiosities from Saylorsburg, PA; Cookie Astringer of Ann Street Antiques in Milford, PA; Martha Bergeson of Bergeson Antiques in Honesdale; C.J. Brown Vintage Linens; Maryann Corey Portable Playhouse; Marilyn Costa of Glenverly Antiques, Waverly, PA; Paul Daugevelo of Ros-Al Antiques; Al Deold, A Touch of Glass of Verona, NJ; John Eagle; Joanna Feinberg of Jolene’s Attic Treasures, Easton, PA; Rosemarie Fritz of Fritz-Dakey of Scott Township, PA; Paula Gantar, PG Vintage; Marny Gerhart Antiques of Wysox, PA; David Hoffman, David’s Fine Antique Glass and Porcelain of Factoryville, PA; Michael Hostovich, Time Machine Antiques in Hawley & Duck Harbor Shops; William Kelishek of Kelishek’s Yester Toys Greentown, PA; Pat Kern of Pat Kern Antiques, Factoryville, PA; Sandy Kobovitch, The Glass Hat of Hamlin, PA; Robert LaVallee of Treasures from the Past, Lutherville, MD; Susan Marcero, The Jeweler’s Corner, Hazleton, PA; Sheila Peakale of Sheila Reider Antiques, Merrick, NY; Kurt ReedAntiques, Waymart, PA; Nancy Reifinger of Peddler’s Antiques, Stroudsburg, PA; Helene Santeramo, Brighten Corners Antiques Pleasant Mount, Pa; Kimberly Shafer Antiques, Clark Summit, PA; Cindy Trumbull, C. Trumbull Antiques, Honesdale, PA; Patty VanDeLinde, Antique Junction, Narrowsburg, NY; Anne Visoky, Anne’s Treasures of Plains, PA; John Walther, the Red Barn of S. Egremont, MA; Teresa Wilkinson of Terry’s Treasures, Freeland, PA; Katherine Wynne, Wake Robin Antiques, Starrucca, PA. Please check out the Women’s Club website for the complete listing and pictures from previous shows. Artists include Stephanie Marquette of West Wind Jewelry with semi-precious gemstone hand crafted jewelry. Barbara Carpinito will have her nature photography on display. Ron Orlando is well known for his wildlife paintings, Gregory Pelly with his plein air paintings of Pennsylvania, Joy Warner with her rock painting, Christine Bachtel of the Spirit of Gentleness Farm doing demonstrations of her wool products, Valarie Lewis with wired and fired jewelry designs and Tracy Meckes of One Womans Junk. Also present will be Joeann Knehr with stained glass and Lynne Doynow with art kits based on her work for children through adult. On Saturday Lyle Turner will be entertaining with his player piano and on Sunday Bob Wilson and the Farmers Daughters and Friends will be performing at the entrance from 10:00 to 1:00. On Saturday and Sunday Harry DeVries will be working at his caning and rushing. Hillary Anthony of Main Avenue Books in Hawley will be available to provide information on rebinding old books. Again this year Maggie Winchester from Winchester Auction in South Sterling, PA will be providing her appraisal services; limit five items at $5 per item. There will also be a silent auction held on both days. The show is held at the Wayne Highlands Middle School, 482 Grove Street, Honesdale, PA, on Saturday, July 14 from 10-5 and on Sunday from 10-4. Admission is $6 or $5 with copy of the ad or flyer per person. There will be slices of homemade pie available to purchase along with sandwich platters, quiche, hot dogs and assorted beverages. All proceeds from this event are used to support the club’s scholarship program for local high school seniors and donated back to the community to local organizations. For more information and a complete listing of all vendors, please visitwww.womensclubofhonesdale.com or call 570 224-6240. Also check us out on Facebook.