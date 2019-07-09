HONESDALE — Please join us at The Cooperage on Saturday, July 13 for a wonderful summer evening out in Honesdale for Second Saturday!

We are pleased to offer a free performance by Zach & Maggie. The doors will open at 7:00pm and the music will begin at 7:30pm.

Zach & Maggie are a Nashville based music duo that blend creative songwriting with instrumental complexity to create an exciting musical experience.

Both have spent over a decade backing artists of many styles touring separately and together with bands including the Peter Mayer Group, Runa and Keith and Kristyn Getty.

The last of which has given them the opportunity to perform at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Kennedy Center, and Grand Ole Opry.

Taking these years of experience Zach and Maggie have embarked on this new project to explore their own musical ideas blending their studies in bluegrass, Celtic, and classical music with their love of songwriters like Randy Newman, Jackson Browne, Tom Waits, and the Mamas and Papas.

Their rhetorical songwriting and instrumental ability inspires a thought provoking, laugh inducing, awe inspiring musical evening.

This event made possible with support from the Villaume Foundation.