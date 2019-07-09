NEPA Alliance announces the election of new members of the Board of Directors for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

•Carl R. Beardsley, Jr. – Carl serves as the Executive Director of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) and has extensive senior level commercial service airport management experience with a thorough understanding of operations in the northeastern portion of the United States.

Carl is involved in the industry and community through his involvement with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) where he serves on the Northeast Chapter’s Board of Directors.

He has also been involved in the New York Aviation Management Association, Aviation Council of Pennsylvania, Airport Councils International, Member of the Governor’s Aviation Advisory Committee and volunteering with the Tebow Night to Shine Program in Binghamton.

Carl resides in Jefferson Township.

• Ida L. Castro – Ida serves as founding executive of The Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton where she serves as Vice President for Community Engagement and Chief Diversity Officer. She also heads the Center of Excellence, supported by a $3.4 million grant funded by HRSA, US Department of Health and Human Services.

Ida was the former US EEOC Chairwomen and CEO. She has also held leadership positions in a number of non-profit organizations. Among her numerous awards she has received for her advocacy on behalf of minorities and women is the Outstanding Leadership award from the Puerto Rican Legal and Education Fund.

Ida currently serves on the Scranton Area Foundation Board and chairs their Scholarship Committee. She also is a co-founder of Women in Philanthropy.

Ida also serves on the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Wilkes-Barre boards. In addition, Ida chaired the Employment Opportunity Training Center Board from 2013-2015 and is a member of the board of United Neighborhood Center in Scranton.

Ida resides in Scranton.

• Stephen Daniloff – Stephen serves as the Vice President/General Manager for WBRE-WYOU-TV with over 25 years of broadcast experience in local and national sales management, new business development and strategic planning across multiple media platforms. He is a current member of the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton Chambers of Commerce.

Stephen’s previous affiliations include membership within the United Way of Luzerne County, United Way of Coastal Empire, South University of Savannah, Allegheny Business Conference of Greater Pittsburgh, Media Association of Pittsburgh, Shoes and Clothes for Kids and the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters.

Stephen holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago and attended the University of Missouri School of Journalism where he studied Television News.

Stephen lives in Wilkes-Barre.

•Cynthia DeFebo – Cynthia is the Director of the Pike County Workforce Development Agency (PCWDA) located in Shohola, PA. PCWDA is part of a four-county consortium, Pocono Counties Workforce Development Area and is overseen by the Pike County Commissioners and Pocono Counties Workforce Development Board.

Cynthia started as a Career Counselor over 20 years ago and was quickly assigned additional responsibilities including Training Account Coordinator, Contract Specialist and Programs Administrator. In August of 1999, The Pike County Commissioners appointed Cynthia to Director.

Like most growing up in the Poconos, Cynthia has prior experience in hospitality, retail and construction.

She also worked for Alpha Publishing, Inc. where she helped to develop educational kits and books for preschool age children and served as their Operations Manager. Cynthia currently serves on a multitude of committees and is dedicated in developing meaningful programs and engaging employers.

Cynthia resides in ­­Shohola.

• Vincent A. Galko – Vincent Galko is Senior Vice President for Mercury. He has over twenty years of experience working on national, state and local campaigns and issues. Vincent also served as Regional Administrator for the United States Department of Education under President George W. Bush.

Vincent is a former Commissioner on the Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission. He is a member of Scranton Preparatory School’s Board of Trustees.

He has served as part-time faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania’s Fels Institute of Government. Vincent was also a public member on the PA State Board of Nursing. He is a member of St. Eulalia’s Parrish where he is a religious education instructor and lector.

Vincent holds a B.A. from Saint Joseph’s University, M.A. from the University of Scranton and M.G.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Megan reside in Pennsylvania with their five children.

• Arthur Keith – Arthur Keith is an award winning Hospitality Executive with over 30 years of experience in the strategic planning and execution of operational initiatives and sales and marketing campaigns that drive customer satisfaction and revenue while building employee engagement. Arthur serves as the General Manager at Kalahari Resort Poconos.

Arthur holds a B.S. in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Cornell University. He is also a Leadership Coach with certification from the International Coaching Federation Coach University.

Arthur lives in East Stroudsburg.

• Marlyn Kissner – Marlyn Kissner leads the strategic positioning and partnership efforts for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to ensure local chamber empowerment, member retention and growth, leadership development and succession planning.

Marlyn oversees the Chamber’s Northern Region and serves as the Executive Director of the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation. She also serves as the Executive Director for the Pocono Chamber.

Marlyn holds a Master of Science Degree in Management from Rosemont College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kutztown University.

She is a volunteer for Carbon County Special Olympics and Franklin Township Fire Company. Marlyn serves as a board member of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and the Lehigh Carbon Community College Career Development Advisory Committee. She is a member of the Palmerton Women’s Concourse Club.

Marlyn and her husband, the Honorable William J. Kissner, reside in Franklin Township.

• Theodore B. Wampole, Jr. –Theodore serves as Executive Director of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau. He previously was employed at the City of Wilkes-Barre and Liberty Mutual Insurance Group. He has served as Chairman for the City of Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Civil Service Commission for over 10 years.

Theodore has also served as Vice-Chairman for the City of Wilkes-Barre Redevelopment Authority and Diamond City Partnership.

His other past affiliations include, but are not limited to, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, Riverfront Parks Committee, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton BPO Elks Lodge #109 and the American Heart Association. In 2018, he was awarded the “Distinguished Citizenship of the Year Award” by BPO Elks Lodge #109.

Theodore lives in Wilkes-Barre.

The NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Non Profit Assistance, Transportation Planning, Research and Information, and Local Government Services.

For more information about NEPA Alliance visitwww.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.