WAYNE COUNTY—Anticipating the new state fiscal year which started Monday, July 1, the Wayne County Board of Commissioners approved last Thursday, June 27, the 2019-2020 Civil Service Compensation plan for the nearly 230 county workers in human services offices.

These departments include the Area Agency on Aging, Children and Youth Services, the Drug and Alcohol Commission, the Office Behavioral and Developmental Programs and Early Intervention (BDP/EI).

The new state fiscal year also prompted the county to approve annual salary increases for human services employees.

Salaries for the above-mentioned departments were approved for a three percent general increase.

Along with the approvals for human services salary increase and compensation plan, the Commissioners removed the county MIS/IT department from Civil Services covered positions, effective July 1.

Affecting the department director and five employees, this shift places Wayne County MIS/IT under the same coverages as non-human services county employees.

In a later interview, County Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer explained the change removes operational limitations restricting what offices and departments IT could serve.

As they were formerly covered under Human Services parameters, MIS/IT are expected to likewise receive a three percent salary increase.

This will bring them in line with non-Civil Services county employees who received a similar pay raise in January when the county began its new fiscal year.

Other business

The Commissioners executed a grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The county is seeking $145,970 on behalf of the Adult Probation Office to fund a Drug & Treatment Court Coordinator.

In a separate matter, the commissioners approved the final Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) invoice for state fiscal year 2018-2019, totaling $9,366.74.

The total drawn down for the year is $178,957.

The county utilizes ESG funding for its Rapid Rehousing program which helps homeless individuals in the county return to a permanent living situation.

Promotions/New hires

The Commissioners approved the hiring of part-time van drivers Warren Legg and Barry McMullen, effective July 1. Expected to work between 15 and 20 hours per week, their compensation was approved at $11.87 per hour.

The county also approved Rory Steelman to work as an intern for four weeks in the Treasurer's Office, effective July 1. Steelman will be compensated at a rate of $8 per hour.

Cameron Tunilo, Tiffany Huffer, and Jacobus Imhof were all hired as part-time corrections officers, effective July 14. The trio will be compensated at an hourly rate of $13.91.

The commissioners also approved a salary correction for Holly Smith and Karen Hatton. The pair of clerk typists, Level-2, were listed as 27B. Their position should be listed as 27A and their compensation as such was approved at $11.36 per hour.