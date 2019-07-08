“Awesome!” That’s how Patricia Love of Lackawaxen described her new room in Wayne Memorial’s just completed patient tower. Love, accompanied by her husband John, was the first patient to be admitted to one of 50 new private rooms in the “G” wing, the name of the new tower.

The rooms, significantly more spacious than the older, semi-private rooms at the hospital, include state-of-the art equipment such as an advanced whiteboard and nurse call system. The whiteboard electronically displays the photos and names of the providers who visit the patient’s room. No more wondering who just visited!

The public is invited to see the G wing, a $35 million dollar project begun two years ago, along with interior renovations that amounted to another $5 million dollars, on Saturday, September 7th from 11am to 2pm.

“It’s an understatement to say we’re excited to show off our new building,” said WMH CEO David Hoff, “Our staff was the first to see it and they were impressed. We hope the public will be also.”

The private rooms on floors three and four were built to reduce the risk of infection, decrease noise and enhance communication between patients and their clinical teams. The fourth floor opened in early June, along with a Same Day Surgery unit on the second floor, and the third floor will be completed in mid-July.

Hospital officials are eager to have the public see the new units for themselves, but one of the most prominent features, an impressive glassed-in pedestrian concourse in the front of the hospital, will not be completed until August.

“We chose September 7th for many reasons,” said Lisa Champeau, Public Relations manager, “aesthetics is certainly one reason but the other is safety. In September, we anticipate that there will be no construction equipment or parking issues challenging patient and visitor navigation. We’ll be ready with our hearts wide and our doors open—lots of refreshments, giveaways and music!”