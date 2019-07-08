PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - The 52 mile shoreline of Lake Wallenpaupack may be looking a little more pristine, thanks to the 12th annual Lake Cleanup Day held in June. This year, five and a half tons of debris was brought in by lakeshore residents, said Nick Spinelli, Administrator, Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District (LWWMD).

The cleanup event is hosted jointly by the District and the power company that owns the lake - Brookfield Renewable Energy. Wooden dock parts, old Styrofoam and metal from docks are accepted.

Although the amount brought in is similar to the weight of a full grown African elephant, the record was in 2017 when 27.7 tons was taken away (or the weight of some whales).

That was far more than the prior record in 2016 when 14.48 tons were collected. The staggering amount in 2017 cited a problem, which the District addressed along with with Brookfield. Community associations were found to be taking advantage by replacing docks and hauling the old to rtes trash containers rented for the event. The containers filled quickly. One association made a donation to the Watershed District at that time for $500; another gave $50.

The rules were changed to limit who can bring the debris, to only private lake shore residents. They received a letter in the mail about the cleanup day; it remains closed to the outside public.

The amount brought in this year (2019) was a little less than before.

Still, Spinelli said it was a good event, with good weather. LWWMD board members volunteered at the site by the Environmental Learning Center. Lake Region IGA provided lunch.

The 5-1/2 tons filled about 2-3/4 containers.

Spinelli suggested approaching Brookfield about allowing community associations again last year. “We are trying to curtail the associations that were replacing an entire dock, and using us for a cheap way to dispose of it. I think the rules put in terms of sizes of pieces, Styrofoam and dock debris, having everything broken down, and limiting people to one truck load has helped control that.”



For more information about LWWMD visit www.wallenpaupackwatershed.org and Facebook, or call 570-226-3865. The district board meets at the Wallenpaupack Environmental Learning Center on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

[Other LWWMD meeting items were included in the weekend print edition.]