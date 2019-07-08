The Wayne County Creative Arts Council presents Monday’s, July 8th, concert in Honesdale’s Central Park featuring Ekat Pereya and a local group of musicians that perform music in various venues throughout the local area and nationally, coming together as friends for an evening of their favorite songs!

Don't miss this combo featuring: Ekat on Vocals, Ukulele, and Melodica; Randy Light on Vocals and Guitar; Mike Miller on Vocals and Guitar; Dave Figura (Wayne County Creative Arts Council's own) on Vocals and Bass; and Mike Weber on Drums. Sound will be provided by Louphonic Sound.

If you were in the Park at the Independence Day celebration last Monday you may have gotten goose bumps to hear Ekat render the Star Spangled Banner.

You can catch her again on YouTube at this link.https://youtu.be/ZuIJz8L1leI.

The concert will begin at 7:30, on Monday July 8th.

The concert is free, however a free will collection will be made to help defray the costs of presenting the 14 concerts every Monday and Thursday.

The concerts will continue until Monday, July 29th.

Bring a blanket or chair, a healthy appetite for pizza, hot dogs or some ice cream.

And sit back and enjoy Ekat and Friends.