UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Treatment of wastewater from unconventional gas and oil development using technologies such as wastewater pretreatment, distillation, crystallization and de-wasting will be the subject of a web-based seminar offered by Penn State Extension at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

The use of water and wastewater disposal in unconventional oil and gas development has seen major changes in the past few decades. New technologies for the treatment and recycling of wastewater will be discussed in the hour-long session.

Presenting the webinar will be Jerel Bogdan, vice president of engineering, and Daniel Ertel, chief operating officer, of Eureka Resources. They will examine advances made in oil and gas wastewater treatment.

"Here in the Marcellus basin, we have been working toward an optimal model for sustainable treatment of unconventional oil and gas wastewaters,” Bogdan said. “The industry can now have a sustainable choice for both recycling and disposal of oil and gas wastewaters that concurrently target recovery of useable co-products, including high-purity sodium chloride, calcium chloride, methanol and lithium.”

Bogdan and Ertel will cover the challenges associated with operating oil and gas wastewater treatment systems consisting of pretreatment, crystallization, biological treatment, ion exchange and reverse-osmosis systems.

The presenters also will touch upon design, installation and long-term operations of distillate treatment, as well as challenges and solutions for the setup of the various unit processes.

The webinar is free, but registration is necessary. To register, visit the Penn State Extension natural-gas events webpage at http://extension.psu.edu/natural-resources/natural-gas/events. For more information, contact Carol Loveland at 570-320-4429 or cal24@psu.edu.

