Weichert, Realtors® - Ruffino Real Estate in Milford, is proud to announce that Realtor Liza Rombousek has been named the top agent in the office for the month of June. Rombousek was named the Top Agent of the Month after generating over $1.1 million in real estate sales in June. She also activated several new listings and had several closings in June as well. “Liza is one of our most experienced agents who continues to raise the bar for excellence here at Weichert, Realtors® - Ruffino Real Estate,” said Donna Ruffino, the company’s owner. “Liza’s sales production last month has earned her the right to be recognized by our office. We’re proud to have Liza on our team to help provide home buyers and sellers the best real estate service in the area.” Rombousek is part of a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert, Realtors® - Ruffino Real Estate, which brings decades of combined real estate experience to its clients. The Weichert® affiliate offers its clients an array of real estate services, including: residential and commercial real estate, rentals, listings and finding rentals for renters, new construction, vacant land sales and first-time home buyers. Weichert, Realtors® - Ruffino Real Estate is an independently owned and operated Weichert® affiliate. The office serves Pike and Wayne counties. For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Ruffino Real Estate, located at 406 West Hartford Street in Milford, please contact Donna Ruffino at 570-296-7570 or visit www.ruffinorealestate.com.