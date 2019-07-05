The Second Annual Living History Oratory contest was held at the Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale, PA.

Junior High school and High School students from the region presented primary source material in an oratory contest entitled "The Voices of the Civil War Era (1860-1865)"

The pieces presented, represented a range of perspectives.

These included a Letter from the battlefield by a Confederate soldier presented by Chris Burns in full attire.

Speeches by President Lincoln, Eyewitness accounts of slavery, Stonewall Jackson's speech to the First Brigade,The "Resignation from the Senate" of Jefferson Davis,accounts from the hospitals and diaries.

The audience was riveted, as talented youth breathed life into powerful speeches, thus recreating the atmosphere of the Civil War era in the historic Grace Episcopal Church which had stood contemporary to the period. Many were in period attire. Framed by Confederate

and Union flags, the presenters competed in two divisions. The first consisted of Junior High school aged speakers. The second division were of High School age.

All showed an enormous respect, admiration and passion for the precious words they presented.

The final results were 1st Division: First Place Elektra Kehagias who also received the highest points over all.

In period attire she effectively presented The Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln. Second Place was awarded to Lake Leclere who received the second highest points score for the day. Leclere did a moving presentation of a letter from Edwin Booth to the United States.

In the Second Division,First place went to Leo Kehagias with his presentation of

Abraham Lincoln's Second Inaugural address. Second place was awarded to Jacob Adams whose pieces were Abraham Lincoln's speeches to the 164th and 166th Ohio Regiments.

Arjun Fulp was awarded Third place for his rendition of Lincoln's House Divided.

The winners received trophies and monetary awards.

It was overall an inspiring experience since every one of the young speakers did an outstanding job conveying the sentiments of a period in history when our Nation had faced division and a grave constitutional crisis.

This event was took place on Memorial Day of 2019 in honor of the Veterans of our Country's Civil War.

The speeches were Judged by Mr. John Conway, Sullivan County Historian and President of The Delaware Company. Mrs. Amy Lesek, English Teacher At Honesdale High School and Mr. Todd Miller, Former,Head of the Social Studies Department at Honesdale High School. Master of Ceremonies was Mr. George Kane.

Live period music on banjo, violin and mandolin was provided by Leo and Elektra Kehagias

This contest was made possible by The Delaware Company, a local nonprofit, who's mission is to provide educational programs for the public on regional history.

The Living History Oratory Contest is an annual event conceived and coordinated by Delaware Company Director: Teresa Kehagias . Lisa Burns of the Greater Honesdale Partnership was an essential help who graciously volunteered her assistance.

The event sponsors were: The Dime Bank, The Grace Episcopal Church, and SK Fire Sprinkler Design of Damascus, PA.

The Third Annual Living History Oral Expression contest will be held in 2020 with focus on a

different period of history.

Mrs. Kehagias hopes that those who wish to encourage local youth in public speaking, as well as those with a passion for history will keep an eye out for next year's event. For more information please call 570-224-0813.