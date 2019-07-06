Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade at Wallenpaupack Area South Elementary School were treated to presentations by guest speakers from a variety of professions from Wayne and Pike Counties. Students at the elementary level are charged with exploring different careers and learning about as many occupations as possible to serve as a foundation for their own career development over time.

Guest presenters shared their expertise in their occupation, so that students can have a concrete idea about what types of activities, training, and skills are needed in a particular job or career track.

Debbi Tereschak, Physician & Community Liaison, Pivot Physical Therapy, Greentown, explained to students that her job is multi-faceted. She may develop a project to do outreach into the community and work with different organizations to meet a need in the local area, such as sponsoring a blood drive, food and clothing drive or help raise funds for other important causes. Or she might be involved with projects to help build relationships with other medical groups in the community.

Edward Desmet, Clinic Director, Physical Therapist, Pivot Physical Therapy, Greentown, described his training as a Physical Therapist, his interest in helping others reach their full potential and the various types of settings that Physical Therapists work in. In addition, Desmet demonstrated how assessments are used in physical therapy.







Assistant Chief Harry Shaffer, Lieutenant Aaron Bertholf and Dallas from the Waymart Police K-9 Unit visited South Elementary School and described how the K-9 unit operates. Students were informed that when Dallas (K-9) has his police vest on, he is on the job, and they should not try to pet or play with him. However, when Dallas’ police vest was taken off, he mingled amongst the students, chased after a squeaky ball and enjoyed being pet by members of the audience. Officers’ Shaffer and Bertholf shared with students that Dallas performs an important job in the community by tracking missing individuals and locating harmful substances/and or drug apparatus. They also indicated that the K-9 unit’s presence in the community acts as a deterrent to unlawful activity.







In addition, two 5th grade students also participated in Career Café and shared their research on a career that really interests them. Gabrielle Hieber shared with younger students her desire to become a veterinarian when she is older since she loves working with animals. Gabby described the different types of veterinary practices including large animals, aquatic animals, zoo animals and household pets. She also discussed different procedures that veterinarians perform such as x-rays, surgery and blood tests. Brady Elders also shared his career aspirations to become a blacksmith.

Brady explained to younger students the different types of blacksmithing including gold smithing, iron smithing, steel smithing, platinum smithing and overall blacksmithing which encompasses all metals. Brady also stressed safety precautions when using blacksmithing tools such as a hammer, press and the forge (oven).

Brady indicated that he was happy to share his knowledge and experience with blacksmithing with younger students, since he enjoys blacksmithing (he has made a steel cane) and looks forward to additional training opportunities in the future such as blacksmithing camps, apprenticeships and “meet ups” with other blacksmiths to learn more about the trade. Brady stated that he liked sharing his career goals during Career Café Week, and he also appreciated hearing from the other presenters and found their information very interesting.

Finally, an upcoming Career Café will feature Bill Schoenagel, a Professional Engineer & Land Surveyor in Greentown. Schoenagel will discuss land surveying, civil engineering, land development and building code compliance.

Career Café was coordinated by Mrs. Susan Sullum, School Counselor at Wallenpaupack Area South Elementary School.