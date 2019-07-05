Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) announced its newly elected 2019-20 Board of Directors today.

Recently confirmed at the association’s annual convention, May 15-18, the 23-member board will oversee the association’s strategic direction, policies, professional development offerings, member services and advocacy efforts.

The following individuals will serve as officers on the board:

Chair: T. Michael Price − President and Chief Executive Officer; First Commonwealth Financial Corporation; Indiana, Pa.First Vice Chair: J. Bradley Scovill – President and Chief Executive Officer; Citizens & Northern Bank; Wellsboro, Pa.Second Vice Chair: Wesley M. Weymers – President and Chief Executive Officer; The Gratz Bank; Gratz, Pa.Immediate Past Chair: James V. Dionise − President and Chief Executive Officer; Mars Bank; Mars, Pa.

Additional members of the Board of Directors include:

Policy Committee Chairs:Professional Development: Gregory T. Hayes − President and Chief Operating Officer; Kish Bank; Belleville, Pa.Government Relations: Blair T. Rush – President and Chief Operating Officer; Covenant Bank; Doylestown, Pa.Member Relations: David R. Hunsicker – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; New Tripoli Bank; New Tripoli, Pa.Deposit Category Representatives:Category A ($0-$300M in deposits): James Wang − President and Chief Executive Officer; Asian Bank; Philadelphia, Pa.Category B ($301-$750M in deposits): Gary C. Beilman− President and Chief Executive Officer; The Dime Bank; Honesdale, Pa.Category C ($750M-$2.5B in deposits): Randall E. Black – President and Chief Executive Officer; First Citizens Community Bank; Mansfield, Pa.Category D ($2.5B+ in deposits): Ronald J. Seiffert – President and Chief Executive Officer; Northwest Bank; Warren, Pa.PA Bankers Group Representatives:Group 1: Rebeccca A. Stapleton − Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer; S&T Bank; Indiana, Pa.Group 2: Jeane M. Vidoni − President and Chief Executive Officer; Penn Community Bank; Perkasie, Pa.Group 3: Daniel J. Santaniello – Director, President and Chief Executive Officer; Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank; Dunmore, Pa.Group 4: Robert J. Glunk – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; The Muncy Bank and Trust Company; Muncy, Pa.Group 5: Angie Sargent – Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; Fulton Financial Corporation; Lancaster, Pa.Group 6: Carol A. Myers, C.P.A. − Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Finance Group Head; 1ST SUMMIT BANK; Johnstown, Pa.At-Large Representatives:Philip H. Johnson − Regional President; M&T Bank; Williamsport, Pa.Francis J. Leto – President and Chief Executive Officer; The Bryn Mawr Trust Company; Bryn Mawr, Pa.Mark A. Ritter – Executive Vice President, Wealth Management; The Northumberland National Bank; Northumberland, Pa.Dale Westwood − Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Officer; QNB Bank; Quakertown, Pa.Non-Voting members:J. Duncan Campbell III − President, Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer; Pennsylvania Bankers Association; Harrisburg, Pa.Steven G. Fisher – Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer; Northwest Bank; Warren, Pa.

The 2019-20 terms run from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

