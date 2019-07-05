The fun times continue at the Hancock Town Square as Hancock plays host to the Bumper Jacksons on Friday, July 19th at 7:30PM, the fourth performance of six in the Summer Nights LIVE! series.

Bumper Jacksons are hot and sweet, painting America's story from the streets of New Orleans to Appalachian hollers. Unafraid to scrap together new sounds from forgotten 78's, the Bumper Jacksons elegantly balance paying homage to the traditions while fashioning their own unique, playful style. The group began as a duo, a city-meets-country experiment between songstress Jess Eliot Myhre and banjo player Chris Ousley. They hopped on bicycles, touring the country, instruments on their backs, seeking to reimagine roots music. In five short years, Bumper Jacksons grew to a brassy six-piece with horns and pedal steel. They've been honored multiple times as the Mid-Atlantic's Artist of the Year & Best Traditional Band at the Washington Area Music Awards. Bursting at the seams with some of the richest threads of old America, Bumper Jacksons bring you into the center of a party where everyone's invited and the dance floor never sleeps. So bring your lawn chairs -- and your friends -- and be ready for another party July 19th at the Hancock Town Square!

Check out DestinationHancock.com/events for a full schedule of Summer Nights LIVE! performances.