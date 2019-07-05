BETHANY — On July 4, at 10:09 p.m., Wayne County 911 received a call regarding a motorcycle collision into a tree, according to a release issued by Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell. The incident occurred in the park across from 403 Wayne Street in Bethany Borough.

Howell arrived on scene at 10:49 p.m., and the decedent was identified as Harold James Gonzales, 61, of Honesdale. Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:53 p.m.

The release states cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motorcycle collision into a tree, and that the incident did not involve any other vehicles.

The report states Gonzales was the operator of the motorcycle, had no passengers and that he was not wearing a helmet.