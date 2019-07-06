Wayne County Area Agency on Aging welcomes you to join with other caregivers at the monthly meeting of the Caregiver’s Support Group.

The July 2019 meeting will be held at the Earl J. Simons Senior Center on Wednesday, July 10th from 1:30 pm till 3:00 pm.

The group meeting is informal and informational. The volunteer facilitators are experienced and understanding. Participants can share experiences, ideas, situations, solutions, and frustrations which help you and others who attend.

Past, present and future caregivers are welcome to join us for this meeting every 2nd Wednesday of the month. Consider this as time for you to bolster your emotional and physical well-being.

Just a reminder that if you need someone to “sit” with your loved one while you attend the July meeting, please call 570-253-4262. It takes some time for us to make arrangements to accommodate your need, so your immediate call would be greatly appreciated.