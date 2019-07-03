Now in its 13th year, the Wayne County United Way Fund Distribution Committee is pleased to once again announce that it is accepting applications for grant opportunities. Over the past 12 years, the United Way has distributed nearly $650,000 to more than a dozen community and human service organizations providing critical programs and services in Wayne County.

Applicants must be non-profit, 501 (c) 3 health and human service organizations providing in-person, direct services in Wayne County. Funding may be requested for existing programs, new programs or initiatives, program expansion and capital items. The grants available will range from $500 to $4,000. The revenue for the grants was raised during last year’s United Way campaign by individuals, businesses and foundations who specifically donated to support services for Wayne County residents.

Copies of the application may be obtained online at www.uwlc.net/wayne-county-grants or by calling the United Way at (570) 343-1267. Completed applications must be mailed or delivered to the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties (615 Jefferson Avenue, Scranton PA 18510) by July 19, 2019. Completed applications may also be submitted by that date via email to abassani@uwlc.net.

The applications will be reviewed by the Wayne County United Way Fund Distribution Committee comprised of volunteers who live and/or work in Wayne County. The committee is responsible for all funding decisions and is chaired by Bonnie Rutledge from Wayne Bank. For more information, please contact the United Way at 343-1267 or visit www.uwlc.net.