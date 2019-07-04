DeSales University

The following students made the Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester at DeSales University. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.25 GPA.

• Morgan R. Birmelin, Honesdale

• Jeneen E. Gallik, Honesdale

• Lauren R. Willie, Lakeville

• Nicole W. Darby, Waymart

Furman University

The following Furman University students who live in your area are included on the dean's list for the 2019 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Giancarlo Iona, son of Mr. John Iona and Mrs. Tara Iona of Hawley, has been named to the Dean's List.

Gettysburg College

Amanda Herold Makes Dean's Commendation List at Gettysburg College

Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester's work are placed on the College's Deans' Commendation List.

Amanda Herold of Waymart, has been placed on the Deans' Commendation List for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2019 semester.

Gettysburg College students take pride in their work, and we are likewise proud to announce their recent academic achievements.

Students whose semester averages were 3.6 or above were recently placed on the Dean's Honor List.

The following local students have been awarded this outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2019 semester.

•Brittany Maronna of Damascus

•Stephanie Matlaga of Honesdale

•Joseph Rutledge of Honesdale

Mansfield University

A total of 269 Mansfield University students have been named to the Dean's List for the Spring semester. To be named to the Dean's list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

• Katelyn Davis of Gouldsboro

• Jessica Nistad of Hawley

• Alexis Pfeil of Damascus

• Charles Pykus of Honesdale

• Richard Simpson of Hawley

• John Tobey of Hawley

Marquette University

The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

• Grace Alvarez, of Waymart. Alvarez is earning a Bachelor of Science, Applied Mathematical Economics degree.

Moravian College

Moravian College named 745 students to the Dean's Honor List For the Spring 2019 semester. Students who carry three or more course units during the fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean's Honor List.

To view the entire Dean's Honors List for Spring 2019, please visit the Moravian College website here: Moravian College Names Students to Dean's Honor List for Spring 2019.

Local students include:

• Nick Casazza of Honesdale

• Victoria Demuysere of Newfoundland

• Cheyenne King of Lake Ariel

• Jessica McCormick of Waymart

• Rylee Pahls of Honesdale

• Brooke Vennie of Hawley

University of New England

Elizabeth Kelly of Pleasant Mount, PA has been named to the Dean's List for the 2019 spring semester at the University of New England.

Dean's List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Norwich University

The following student from your readership area has been recognized on the Dean's List at Norwich University for the Spring 2019 semester:

• Christian Waszak, Hawley



Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean's List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean's List honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

Quinnipiac University

The following area students were named to the dean's list for the Spring 2019 semester at Quinnipiac University:

• Mary Rotert, Hawley

• Kaylyn Terry, Lake Ariel

• Riley Barton, Lake Como

• Julia Bailey, Pleasant Mount

To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C.

Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Saint Francis University

Madison Palmer, a Chemistry major from Honesdale, PA, was named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University.

Palmer was among the more than 750 students who earned a spot on the Honors Lists for the spring 2019 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum quality point average of 3.500 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

SUNY Oneonta

A total of 1,553 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean's List honors for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

The following local students made the Dean's List:

• Lillian Slate of Hawley

• Jessica Worzel of Starlight

Wilkes University

Wilkes University Senior Vice President and Provost Anne Skleder announced the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

• Alexis Javier of Hawley

• Raymond Parricelli of Gouldsboro

York College

Over 1400 students were named to the Dean's List at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

• Serena Durdach of Lake Ariel, a sophomore Information Technology Management major

• Brett Fritz of Honesdale, a sophomore Criminal Justice major

• Kyle Peer of Honesdale a sophomore Criminal Justice major