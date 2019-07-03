Scranton, PA – NEPA Moves, the transportation initiative of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, announces its formal partnership with Wilkes-Barre Connect, powered by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, to strategically provide business-specific transportation resources and personalized transportation solutions for businesses facing workforce challenges in the newly-developed Hanover Industrial Park.



Through this collaborative partnership, NEPA Moves and Wilkes-Barre Connect will work with individual businesses located within the newly-developed industrial park in Luzerne County to identify specific transportation barriers affecting the ability to attract and retain workforce and will develop and help implement customizable and cost-effective transportation solutions for participating businesses.



Transportation barriers limit access to affordable housing, employment, education, and quality health care in the Northeastern Pennsylvania region (NEPA). NEPA Moves was launched in 2017 as a way to address transportation concerns, improve access, and foster greater opportunity for all people and communities across the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazelton regions. Comprised of over 100 key regional stakeholders, NEPA Moves works diligently to gain a better understanding of the specific barriers of current transit systems and focuses on solving the transportation challenges through a strategy that promotes equity and encourages economic growth in Northeastern Pennsylvania.



Laura Ducceschi, President and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, noted, “Over 19,000 households in NEPA do not have a car and report that work is the most difficult location for them to access, with residents of the median neighborhoods in NEPA only able to get to 14% of total employment opportunities in the region using public transportation.” She added, “This partnership with Wilkes-Barre Connect is a big step in working to overcome that challenge.”



The Wilkes-Barre Connect program, powered by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, aligns business with appropriate providers, services, and locations to meet the goals and objectives defined within their strategy. Acting as a catalyst for business development in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre Connect formulates strategic partnerships with the academic and business community to spur business and job creation, retention.



