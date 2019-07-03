LACKAWAXEN TWP. - If you drive from Hawley toward the Forest Lake Club or Mast Hope, you'll pass Woodloch Pines, and just before the main entrance, you'll see a banquet hall called The Inn at Woodloch. This luxury dining room overlooks manicured lawn sloping down to the shore of Lake Teedyuskuing. In front of the Inn you'll notice a landscaped parking lot. To the left of the parking lot is a tiny pine grove, and therein hangs a tale.

Beginning in 1935, long before Harry and Mary Kiesendahl bought Woodloch from the Svenningsens, Camp Elektor occupied the land where The Inn at Woodloch now stands. For 36 happy summers, even during the Great Depression and World War II, boys and girls who attended Christian Science Sunday schools lived in tents and cabins on the shores of Teddy. They learned archery riflry, tennis, arts and crafts, rowing, canoeing, sailing and swimming. Each Thursday, they hiked to exotic destinations like the Indian Caves at Roland Corners, or Mrs. Suydam's Cabin not far from Honesdale. Counselors had fun too. On their weekly night off, they tossed back birch beer at the Cuckoo's Nest, or sipped from delicate china cups at the Corner House Tea Room in Hawley, before speeding a few circles around the go-kart track and taking in a show at the Ritz. Hawley was a happen' town, and campers gladly walked 10 miles to munch fries at the Diner and look for a snappy tie at Krawitz' Department Store.

Time has erased many of those landmarks. There's no trace of Camp Elektor today, except the little pine grove by Rt. 590. Former campers, now grandparents, still recall meeting for Sunday school under those pines, and it's also where we held our annual song contest.

The founder of the camp, educator Maude B. Clark, often said that "a singing camp is a happy camp," Once each summer, campers were assigned to either the Blue or Gold Team, and spent most of their free time for a week rehearsing camp songs, sometimes in harmony! The final competition was Saturday night, when we all gathered in the pine grove to see which team sang the camp songs best.

After the contest, campers knew a dozen songs by heart, and often sang them just for fun. Sometimes, they'd form a friendship circle (right hand over left) while their fluty voices filled the air. In this photo, the trio of cabins on the left stand exactly where The Inn at Woodloch is today. Maude Clark bought those cabins from from her neighbor, Dan Beard, after his Scout camp closed, and joined them together. In the background are the boys' tents, and on the right is the former carriage house where campers met for arts and crafts, and square dances, and on final evening of camp, Banquet Night.

Some believe that if you visit the Inn today, and stand very quietly just outside the main entrance, and listen with all your heart, you can still hear bright voices of carefree boys and girls, singing these words to the tune of the Cornell University Alma Mater. Maybe you can hum along?



On the shores of Teedyusking,

Camp Elektor stands,

'Neath the pines and sturdy oak trees,

Known throughout the land.



We are here to love each other,

Comfort and and adore.

'Lektor we will love and praise you

Now and evermore.

……..



[Editor’s Note: Camp Elektor closed in 1970. David Horn, who makes his home in Bloomington, Indiana, likes to share his find memories of summer camp in the Poconos from 1953 until 1965, while living in Wilmington, Delaware. Woodloch purchased the land from the owner and camp director (Mrs. Ardis Dunn) shortly after the camp closed, around 1971.

When David first went to camp the land Woodloch first used for their resort was still Camp Teedyuskung for Girls, until Woodloch purchased that property in 1958.

David Horn from the Herald-Times in Bloomington, and has written for the South Bend Tribune, the Plymouth Pilot-News, the Bremen Enquirer, and The Christian Science Monitor (in Boston). Dave writes a blog, “Crumbs of Comfort” with short stories of good news from everyday life. It is now being run as a periodic column in The News Eagle.

Anyone with memories they would like to share about summer camp in Wayne or Pike counties, Pennsylvania is welcome to contact The News Eagle editor Peter Becker at pbecker@neagle.com.]



