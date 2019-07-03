HONESDALE — Twelve instruments, two music teacher-performers and dozens of local music students, who are taking part in a free, three-day music camp, will come together for a free public concert at Honesdale’s Grace Episcopal Church on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. for the music camp’s grand finale.

Simple Gifts, a central PA-based folk music duo with a national reputation, will be in Wayne County beginning Wednesday, July 10 on a mission to encourage more people to take up a musical instrument and play. Their workshops, to be held at Bethany Public Library from July 10 through 12, are intended for current music students and aspiring musicians from ages six to 96.

There is still room in the workshops for additional sign-ups by contacting the library at 570/253-4349 or by emailing kbaxter@waynelibraries.org. Pre-registration is required.

During the music camp’s various sessions people can try out the ukulele or learn to play spoons (in the tradition of Appalachian percussion musicians), sample simple bow techniques on an ancient stringed instrument called the psaltery, attend an evening lecture/presentation exploring the creative process that folk artists take to follow a simple melody and fashion it into a performance piece, and more.

Throughout the sessions, Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon rely on the musical palate of folk traditions here in the U.S. and in other cultures around the world in their hands-on approach to learning.

This music camp is made possible from grants from the Wayne County Community Foundation and Pennsylvania for the Performing Arts.

For a full schedule of all three days of workshops and Friday night’s concert performance, visit Bethany Public Library on Facebook. The library is located at 8 Court St. and Route 670 north of Honesdale.