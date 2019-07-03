The USDA Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program will be available to dairy producers beginning June 2019.

The DMC program is a voluntary risk management program that replaces the previous Margin Protection Program for Dairy (MMP – Dairy). DMC continues to offer protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed price (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer. Dairy farmers that produce and commercially market milk from cows located in the United States are eligible to participate in this program.

Craig Williams, Penn State Dairy Educator, will host a series of webinars to educate dairy producers about the latest information on the DMC program. Each webinar will cover the basics of the DMC program, review the DMC decision tool, and answer producer questions.

On Monday July 15th starting at 1pm, Craig will be hosting a DMC webinar that producers from home who have reliable internet access can log into at-https://psu.zoom.us/j/855782275.

For dairy producers without reliable internet access, Penn State Extension in Wayne County will be opening their doors for producers to view the webinar. For more information about viewing the webinar from the extension office, please contact Chelsea Hill at 570-253-5970 ext. 4110 or via email at cbh5097@psu.edu.

There will also be opportunities available for live workshops for producers to attend at the following locations in Bradford and Tioga County:

July 9th and July 10th both starting at 10 AM

July 9th at the Bradford County Conservation District - Stoll Center room, Wysox

July 10th at the Tioga County Conservation District conference room, Wellsboro

For information regarding viewing webinars Contact J Craig Williams at jcw17@psu.edu