HAWLEY - The 8th Annual 4th of July Jam is planned at the bandstand in Hawley’s Bingham Park. Thursday. They plan to be in session from 1 to 4 p.m.

Organizer Jason Brian Merrill invites fellow musicians to bring an instrument and/or a chair. “… Let’s celebrate true freedom in music,” he said on his post. “The more the merrier, we will bring amps and mics, speakers and stands. Let's make some noise! this is a collaborative effort but feel free to ask for your own set if you want.”

The Jam follows the 4th of July parade in Hawley Borough. The parade begins at 12 p.m. Lineup is an hour earlier. Watch the parade along Main Avenue, as the procession heads from Spring Street up Main and concludes at Bingham Park.

News Eagle editor Peter Becker was selected as the parade marshal for 2019. The parade lineup by division is posted at www.neagle.com and in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper.

The Hawley Carnival runs through this week, July 2- July 6, in Bingham Park. On the 4th of July, the carnival is open from 12:30 p.m. into the evening hours.

Topping it off at dusk is the 4th of July Fireworks at Lake Wallenpaupack, hosted by the Chamber of the Northern Poconos. The fireworks are launched from the high school grounds.

All of these events are free to the public to come and enjoy. The Chamber’s firework display is supported by donations and sponsorships.