ROCHESTER, NY — The following local residents made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 spring semester. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

•Tyler Mahone of Lakeville, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

•Abraham Cahn of Hawley, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.

•Charles Brinsfield of Hawley, who is in the imaging science program.

•Keegan Kresge of Honesdale, who is in the computational mathematics program.

•Gavin Canfield of Honesdale, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.

•Dustin Correll of Waymart, who is in the 3D digital design program.

•Morgan Mistysyn of Gouldsboro, who is in the industrial engineering program.

•Forrest Sheard of Milanville , who is in the electrical engineering technology program.

