The Wayne Highlands Quilt Guild recently held the unveiling of their "Cliché Challenge" quilted wall hangings. Votes were tallied and winners were Reggie Kirkwood (The world is your oyster), Sherry Milliken (Can't see the forest for the trees), Amy Barra (Crazy as a fox) & Kate McDowell (Like a fish out of water).



The guild will meet on the third Monday of July, August & September at the First Presbyterian Church, 815 Church Street in Hawley. For further information & additional meeting schedule, contact Deb at 570-224-4914.