Honesdale, PA – David E. Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced that Laurie Harrington was recently promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer.

In making the announcement, Mr. Raven stated, “We are fortunate to have Laurie continue her HNB career as a Commercial Lender. For fifteen years, she has been a consistent and dedicated employee. Laurie’s local touch and talents to build strong relationships will serve her well in finding the best solutions available for our customers.”

Harrington began her career at HNB in 2004 as a teller and was quickly promoted to Customer Service Representative and then Administrative Assistant before transferring to the Loan Department in 2005. She received experience as Portfolio Loan Processor, Management Trainee, Loan Review Officer, Loan Officer, and Mortgage Advisor before her promotion to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer.

In her new role, Harrington will be responsible for developing and managing commercial loan relationships, collecting and analyzing financial information, and negotiating terms for small business and other commercial loan applicants. She can be reached at 800-HNB-9515, by email at lharrington@hnbbank.com, or by visiting the HNB Corporate Center in Honesdale.

On commenting on her new role, Harrington explained, “Being the daughter of a small business owner, and now the wife of one, I have a special place in my heart for the struggles and the triumphs of running a small business in this community.” She continued, “I understand the importance of shopping local and supporting your neighbors in their businesses and their lives.”

Harrington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration as a Finance Major from the University of Pittsburgh. She has received various training from schools and seminars including PBA Central Atlantic School of Banking, BAI Credit Analysis, CAI Loan Review I and II, FMS Loan Review Best Practices, and Leadership Wayne.

Laurie and her husband, Ray, reside in Honesdale with their two children, Lucy and Raymond. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Honesdale and the American Red Cross. She enjoys volunteering, traveling, CrossFit, and reading.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank. HNB is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.