Callicoon, NY: In preparation for the Delaware Valley Opera’s production of The Medium, Ray Scheindlin, a member of DVO’s chorus and retired literature professor, will introduce this opera to our community. Join Mr. Scheindlin at the Delaware Free Branch of the Western Sullivan Public Library on Tuesday, July 23rd, 5:30pm.

The Medium, a short but powerful opera by the Italian-American composer Gian Carlo Menotti, explores the damaged psyche of the title character, sweeping the audience along with her into the realm of the paranormal.

Scheindlin will discuss the opera’s characters, especially Madame Flora (the medium of the title) and the ways in which the opera combines music and text to create a vivid portrait of this troubled and troubling human being; and to blur the boundary between the real and supernatural worlds.

Menotti’s rich work is bound to generate a lively discussion between the audience and the speaker that you won’t want to miss! The lecture will be accompanied by videos, giving the audience a taste of the music, and include a sketch of the life and work of the composer. Registration Required. For more information and to register, visit us online at WSPLonline.org, or call (845) 252-3360.