HAWLEY - The Riverside Dog Park Committee’s fundraising efforts for a fenced, off-leash dog park in Riverside Park, Hawley, are well underway.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has just announced that it will match all new donations up to $5,000 to Riverside Dog Park.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka proudly proclaims on their VodkaForDogPeople.com website: “The vision of our Vodka for Dog People program is to better the lives of pets and their families far and wide.”

“We’re excited about partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to help build the Riverside Dog Park”, said Heather Genzlinger, Committee Chair.

The Committee wants to thank all those who have made contributions directly, attended a fundraising event, or made a pledge of support.

Donations can be made through the Lake Region Community Dock Foundation (www.lrcdf.org/riverside-dog-park) or by mailing a check payable to Lake Region Community Dock Foundation to Riverside Dog Park, P.O. Box 320, Hawley, PA 18428.

The Riverside Dog Park will be an approximately one-acre area that includes a separate play area for small dogs, a pavilion for shade and weather protection, agility equipment to keep dogs active and learning, and a walking trail along the fence interior.

Additional details are available on www.lrcdf.org/riverside-dog-park/. To find out more contact the committee at RiversideDogPark19@gmail.com or by phone at 570-478-1239 as well as Facebook: Riverside Dog Park 19, and on Instagram: @riversidedogpark19, #dogsofhawley.