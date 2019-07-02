HONESDALE – Folk rock troubadour Meghan Cary, who has earned critical acclaim for her powerful message of hope and unity is heading back to Honesdale for a special summer holiday concert at Old School Farm Friday July 5th.

During this intimate outdoor show, Cary will not only perform songs from her latest album Sing Louder with multi-instrumentalist Peter Farrell but also give the audience an intimate look at the inspiration behind the record that was heralded as one that “inspires us to reach our higher selves.” (John Platt, WFUV FM). Sing Louder, which debuted among the top 10 on the US / International Folk DJ Radio Charts, is being played at mainstream radio in more than 40 markets throughout the country and in Canada.

“I’m excited to head back to beautiful Honesdale, PA to play on the farm” said Cary. “I met so many warm and welcoming folks when we played our RiverFolk Concert at the Cooperage back in January, and I’ve been looking for an opportunity to get back up your way to play for you all again. Plus, I’ve heard the organic pizza at Old School Farm is amazing…good food is always a bonus!”

Old School Farm will be serving their wood-fired artisan pizzas topped with all organic, locally sourced ingredients from 5:30pm-9:30pm Friday evening. Gluten free crust is also available. Cost is $13 per 12" pie (cash only).

Cary’s performance begins at 6pm. This is a rain or shine event. Old School Farm is located at ​303 Upper Woods Road in Honesdale, PA.

For more information about Meghan Cary, her music and her message, visit www.Meghancary.com.