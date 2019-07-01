DARBYTOWN—A slide hazard developed along Route 652 near the Darbytown-Narrowsburg crossing, causing a large rift to form in the roadway.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) addressed the issue with a temporary patch until a permanent repair can be made, Wayne County Maintenance Manager Mitchell Simon stated Friday in an email.

“What you can expect is a temporary traffic signal and a lane restriction in the west bound lane until it can be sorted out,” he said, noting PennDOT is “...working on a traffic control plan as we speak. It may go in as soon as next week but [that's] not certain.”

Anatomy of a slide repair

As earlier reported, slides occur when sections of hillside erode and collapse, pulling apart the road as they fall.

Slide repairs require the hill to be rebuilt and stabilized under the roadway to support its weight and that of the traffic passing by on top.

As a result, slide repairs are time consuming and expensive, often reaching or exceeding $1 million each.

In the 2018 construction season, PennDOT had nine slide repairs scheduled in Wayne County, costing a total of $10 million.

Slide repair projects often require work to be done in and around rivers and streams, and so they need to be properly permitted through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

This can increase the project cost and lengthen the repair time.

When finished, most of the work remains unseen underground.