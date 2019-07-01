Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Coffee Breaks: Motorists traveling through Northeastern Pennsylvania are encouraged to take a safety break at interstate rest areas over the 4th of July Holiday, Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7, 2019. Community groups will serve free coffee at rest areas through a program coordinated with PennDOT that’s designed to encourage drivers to “Take a Break for Safety’s Sake” during the busy holiday travel period. Breaks will be held at rest areas on Interstates 80, 81, and 84 as well as the Matamoras Welcome Center and the Great Bend Welcome Center. Interstate 81 South.

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Wayne County

There will be traffic issues on SR 6 (Main St) Hawley on Thursday, July 4th for the annual 4th of July parade from 12 PM to 12:30 PM.

Short Term

-Various routes- -Single Lane-Mowing-7/1/2019-7/52019-7 AM to 3 PM

-Various routes- - -Mowing-7/1/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Hancock Hwy-Lebanon-Single Lane-Patching-7/1/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 196-Easton Tpk-Salem/Green Dreher-Single Lane-Patching -7/3/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 371-Cochecton Tpk-Damascus-Detour-Pipe Replacement-7/1/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 1016-Callicoon Rd-Damascus-Single Lane-Patching-7/12019-7/52019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 1013-Perkins Pond-Berlin-Single Lane-Patching-7/1/2019-7/2/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3018-Cortez Rd-Canaan/Lake-Single Lane-Chipping-7/1/2019-7/2/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3020-Lake Quinn-Canaan -Single Lane-Chipping-7/3/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3022-Jubinsky Rd-Canaan -Single Lane-Chipping-7/5/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4004-White Oak-Clinton-Single Lane-Patching-7/3/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4011-Golf Hill-Honesdale Borough/Texas-Single Lane-Patching-7/3/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4033-Como Rd-Preston-Detour-Rock Protect-7/5/2019-7/5/2019-7 AM to 3 PM