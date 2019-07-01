WAYNE/PIKE COUNTY AREA - Parades and firework displays are planned in several localities in the Wayne/Pike County region, marking the 243rd anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America,

If there are any other events in the local region than listed here, please contact The News Eagle as soon as possible at news@neagle.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 315.



PARADES



• HAWLEY - Independence Day Parade, 12:00 p.m., Hawley. Lineup at 11 a.m., Church Street near hotel; parade heads up Main Avenue to Bingham Park. Hawley Carnival that afternoon & evening (starting at 12:30 p.m.) in Bingham Park.



• PLEASANT MOUNT - Pleasant Mount's Independence Day Celebration: 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursday, July 4, Pleasant Mount. For information: safeshotlew@gmail.com. Boy Scout troop 407 presents The Firecracker 5K Run 7-7:30 a.m. Start; Girl Scouts providing Lemonade and Hot Dogs stand; Independence Day Parade starts at 10 a.m.; Independence Day Memorial Service in the park immediately following the parade; Pleasant Mount Quilters Bake Sale & Quilt Raffle; Pleasant Mount Emergency Services & Pleasant Mount Methodist Church providing Chicken BBQ dinners; Quilts of Valor presentation of quilts to Veterans by American Legion Post 964.



FIREWORKS



• HONESDALE - Monday, July 1, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration - Central Park Live Music: 6:30-10 p.m. in Honesdale’s Central Park, Church Street. For information: 570-785-3674. Vendors offering a variety of foods and novelties. Free children's activities & music in the park. Doug Smith Band 6:30-8 p.m. Crystal Band 8 until fireworks, hosted by Greater Honesdale Partnership.



• WALLENPAUPACK, Thursday, July 4, at dusk, fired from Wallenpaupack Area High School property. Hosted by Chamber of the Northern Poconos. Rain date is July 5.



• MILFORD - Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m., launched from the site of Milford’s new Christmas Star alongside Route 6.



• LAKE ARIEL - Friday, July 5, 8:30-9 p.m., hosted by Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company, Fireworks on Lake Ariel Beach, 1381 Lake Ariel Highway (Route 191), Lake Ariel. For information: 570-504-6373. Rain date is July 7th.



• BARRYVILLE, NY - Saturday, July 6,, dusk,

Live entertainment & fireworks: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Catskill Mountains Resort, 211 Mail Road, Barryville, NY. Mountainside Restaurant will be serving dinner (by reservation) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. Free fireworks start at dusk.







