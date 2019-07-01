LAKE WALLENPAUPACK - Kipp Island, on the lower end of Lake Wallenpaupack, has been closed again for most of the summer, to give the bald eagles at their nest some privacy.

Brookfield Renewable Energy, owner of Lake Wallenpaupack, closes the island as part of an agreement with PA Game Commission and US Fish and Wildlife Service. It began when PPL owned the lake.

Nick Spinelli, Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District, posted a picture on their Facebook page of the eaglet nest seen in a tree on the island.

Daryl Bell then reported there are two, and shared photos taken by Don Snyder of eaglets in one of the next, and an adult bald eagle watching over them.

“The young typically fledge around 4th of July. The island will remain closed until August 1st to protect them during nesting season,” Spinelli.

“Preserving and protecting wildlife is of the utmost importance to Brookfield Renewable,’ Andy Davis, Director of Communications for Brookfield (U.S.), said. “As soon as we learned of an eagle’s nest on Kipp Island, we reached out to inform pertinent agencies and implemented protocol from our Bald Eagle Management Plan-which includes placing a 330 foot buffer around the island.”

David added, “We ask that the public respect these barriers as we seek to protect these beautiful and protected birds that we are fortunate to have here at Lake Wallenpaupack.”

The eagle nests have only been seen on Kipp island, and not the much large Epply Island in the northern part of the lake, or the smaller Burns Island on the far southern extremity where the lake quickly narrows.

The islands were originally hills, and were surrounded by water when the lake was created by Pennsylvania Power & Light Inc. The 5,700-acre Lake Wallenpaupack provides water for the Wallenpaupack hydroelectric plant, a 44-megawatt plant near Hawley that has been generating clean, renewable electricity since 1926.







