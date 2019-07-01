WAYNE COUNTY — Communities throughout Wayne County are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with a variety of events and fireworks displays.

In downtown Honesdale, the July 4th celebration comes early with festivities kicking off Monday, July 1.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. in Central Park, the 52nd annual Wayne County Creative Arts Council (WCCAC) sponsored event will bring music and fireworks to downtown.

Both food and merchandise vendors will be present, along with activities for children. No smoking or alcohol is permitted at this event.

The Doug Smith Band starts the musical portion of the evening at 6:30 p.m.

“Doug and his fellow musicians bring decades of experience and musical expertise, covering a wide range of American music from old-time Dixieland to classic jazz and popular standards,” states the release issued by the WCCAC.

Next up is the northeastern Pennsylvania staple Crystal Band, taking the stage at 8 p.m. and playing until the annual fireworks display begins.

The Greater Honesdale Partnership (GHP) sponsored display from atop Irving Cliff will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Funding is provided by the generous donations of local businesses and community members. Major Sponsors include Honesdale National Bank (HNB), Wayne County Commissioners, Wayne County Creative Arts Council, Mountain Laurel Surgery Center, LLC., Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, Dime Bank, Mark Zimmer Attorney at Law, and Nicholas Barna Attorney at Law.

There is no charge to attend this event, but there will be a collection to help support the WCCAC and the musicians.

For additional information, call 570-785-3674, or visit www.honesdaleparkevents.org.

The WCCAC notes there will be no concert Thursday, July 4. The summer concert schedule continues July 8th with Ekat and Friends.

The Big Lake

The annual Lake Wallenpaupack Fireworks Display will occur on Independence Day, July 4th.

The rain date for the event is July 5th.

The release issued by the Chamber of the Northern Poconos states Bold Gold Media's Classic Hits 105.3 is back to provide a patriotic soundtrack before, during and after the event from the the parking lot of the Wallenpaupack Area High School.

Those watching the display from another location may turn to Classic Hits 105.3 on their car or boat radio, smart phone, and online as well.

“After years of dedicated interest and financial commitment from area business owners and residents, the Lake Region of the Pocono Mountains can proudly boast that this is one of the best fireworks displays in the area,” states the Chamber.

Fired near the shores of The Big Lake at the Wallenpaupack Area High School, the display is set to start at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Parking will be availble in the high school lots, with bleachers opening to spectators at around 7 p.m.

The Wallenpaupack Area Middle and Primary School lots will also be available for parking.

The Chamber notes, “specific traffic patterns near the display will be in place to ease congestion thus encouraging safer travel.

“We ask that the public please pay close attention to the security personnel directing traffic.”

The display is made possible entirely through donations and sponsorships, with the Chamber extending thanks to businesses and residents who have donated in the past.

Major business sponsors to date include Lighthouse Harbor Marina, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Davis R Chant Realtors, Lake Region IGA, Settler’s Hospitality, Gresham’s Chop House, East Shore Lodging, The Boat Shop, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Sterling Marina, HNB, Wayne Bank, The Dime Bank, Woodloch Resort, 1stKlas Marina, Bold Gold Media Group, and Besko Outdoor Media.

For information on this event and other events and activities organized through The Chamber of the Northern Poconos please visit www.northernpoconoschamber.com.

Other Festivities

•HAWLEY - Independence Day Parade, 12:00 p.m., Hawley. Lineup at 11 a.m., Church Street near hotel; parade heads up Main Avenue to Bingham Park. Hawley Carnival that afternoon & evening (starting at 12:30 p.m.) in Bingham Park.

• PLEASANT MOUNT - Pleasant Mount's Independence Day Celebration: 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursday, July 4, Pleasant Mount. For information: safeshotlew@gmail.com. Boy Scout troop 407 presents The Firecracker 5K Run 7-7:30 a.m. Start; Girl Scouts providing Lemonade and Hot Dogs stand; Independence Day Parade starts at 10 a.m.; Independence Day Memorial Service in the park immediately following the parade; Pleasant Mount Quilters Bake Sale & Quilt Raffle; Pleasant Mount Emergency Services & Pleasant Mount Methodist Church providing Chicken BBQ dinners; Quilts of Valor presentation of quilts to Veterans by American Legion Post 964.

• LAKE ARIEL - Friday, July 5, 8:30-9 p.m., hosted by Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company, Fireworks on Lake Ariel Beach, 1381 Lake Ariel Highway (Route 191), Lake Ariel. For information: 570-504-6373. Rain date is July 7th.