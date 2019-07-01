Any child 18 or under eligible; served at Bingham Park

(Monday- Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through August 9. NO LUNCHES on July 4 and July 5.)

HAWLEY - The free summer lunch program for children is underway at the bandstand in Bingham Park. On the first day, June 24, Wallenpaupack Area School District food service supervisors fed 38 children, Brenda Zeiler said.

“I love it,” said Samantha Cerruto of Hawley, whose two year daughter, Kahlina Aponte, was munching on sliced hot dog, potato nuggets and baked beans.

She said she wasn’t aware of what was going on at first and thought it was a party, but learned from her mother about the recently announced program.

Kahlina’s mom said the lunch was “very convenient” and thought she’d be back another time, with her older daughter as well. “I like how they they [will] have hot and cold lunches, depending on the weather.”

They were taking advantage of one of the picnic tables in the bandstand.

The little girl also had milk and a flavored, icy desert in a cup. Other kids were seen eating ham and cheese sandwiches and chips.

Noah Morgan, Ashley Morgan and Ashley’s brother Isaiah Morgan (Noah, though close in age, is their uncle) were also dashing about, and sitting and eating on a bench, in a shady area right near the bandstand. They were there with their grandparents, George and Patty Brown of White Mills.

Zeiler, Food Service Director and Dietician at Wallenpaupack, applied to the PA Department of Education to start the program, which is sponsored through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The school district receives reimbursement for the expenses based on the number of children served each day. Zeiler commented that she hopes to have more children participate, to be able to continue the service to the community.

“Free Kids’ Picnic” offers a varied menu with nutritious and balanced lunches. The menu will be posted at the school district website, www.wallenpaupack.org and will be available at the site.

The program runs Monday through Friday, June 24 through August 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; they are not running it on July 4 or July 5. Anyone age 18 or younger may come and have lunch; there is no prerequisite such as what school district they are in, or income eligibility.

The agencies will closely monitor the program and set the regulations. One of the rules is that the child needs to eat the meal on site rather than take it away, to help ensure that is the children who are benefitting. The limit is one meal per child.

Although they have no way of knowing how many children may show up, Zeiler stated that if they were close to running out, she can make a trip back to the school for peanut butter & jelly sandwiches, which are already packaged.

If weather is inclement, the program moves over to Borough Hall, across the street.

Serving the food will be Teresa Benetos, Food Services Manager at the North Primary School, and Gega Richards, Food Services Manager at the Middle School.

Playgrounds and rest rooms are located a short walk away from the bandstand.







