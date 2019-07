Little Juliana Piazza and her mother Celeste Piazza were surprised with a gift earlier this month from Wayne County Dairy Maid Elektra Kehagias. Elektra delivered a basket of dairy-related goodies and baby items to mark Dairy Month.

Juliana, the first baby born in June at Wayne Memorial Hospital, arrived on June 4th. She weighed in at 8 lbs, 11 oz. Certified Nurse Midwife Megan Jones from Women’s Health Care, a Wayne Memorial Community Health Center, facilitated the birth.