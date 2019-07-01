The Class Night Ceremony for the graduating class of 2019 was held on Wednesday, June 12, at 7 PM in the high school auditorium. A President’s Welcome was provided by Jessica Borders who has been Class President for her junior and senior years of high school. Dylan Rowland read the Class Poem.
Presentations were given to each member of the class by the team of Patrick Durkin, Stone Wormuth, Kianna Savage, Jon Pugliese, Dylan Rowland, Gretchen Gilia, Noah Mauro, & Emily Wall. The Class Will was read by Calista Calabro and Megan Wallis. Annaliese Allen & Kaitlyn Shockey presented the Class Prophecy. The following awards were presented to the graduating seniors:
Jack Rosler…Patrick Durkin and Megan Wallis
Steve Brownell…Marina DePalma and Patrick Durkin
Tom Molinaro Memorial…Nicholas Vadella
Barbara Consagra Memorial…Noah Mauro, Astrid Paz, Emily Wall, and Megan Wallis
John XE McAndrew Scholarship…Desiree Cintron
Shane Rivenburgh Memorial…Stone Wormuth
Kayla Nakonechni Memorial…Patrick Durkin
Fendrock Family…Jonathon Pugliese
Dr. Gina Carlo Memorial…Annaliese Allen, Kianna Savage, and Emily Wall
Carbondale UNICO…Kristina Gorel and Patrick Durkin
Carbondale BPW…Emily Wall
Carbondale Housing Authority…Kianna Savage -Kianna also received 3rd place at the state level for another $1000 award.
Dime Bank Director’s Award…Patrick Durkin
Simpson VFW Post 4712…Calista Calabro, Mya Casey, Kristine Gorel, Jonathon Pugliese, Zachary Racht, and Dylan Rowland
General Jerome F. O’Malley Legion Post…Jessica Borders, Brandon Emmett, Kristina Gorel, Astrid Paz, and Dylan Rowland
109th Infantry Regiment Association Legacy Scholarship …Mya Casey and Jonathon Pugliese
Ambassador Against Drugs/Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office…Kaitlyn Shockey
Christopher Buckley Memorial Scholarship…Tionne Atkins
CA Faculty Bowling League
Diane Kelly Math Excellence Award…Kristina Gorel
Feel Good Charities…Emily Wall
Paul T. Bordi Memorial…Jonathon Pugliese
Anne Fedorchak Memorial…Rory Misko and Stone Wormuth
Timothy Joseph Turano Memorial…Marino DePalma
American Red Cross…Estelle Fuller
Michael “Red” Wallace…Patrick Durkin
Frank T. Lee…Jonathon Pugliese
Judith and Joseph Calabro…Dylan Rowland
Faculty Academic Excellence…Kristina Gorel, Madison Hayner, Dylan Rowland, Stone Wormuth, and Emily Wall
Nellie Jordan and Mary Louise Gallagher…Madison Hayner
James and Margaret Pidgeon…Dylan Rowland
Peter Petorak…Gretchen Gilia
Robert Jurble…Kristina Gorel
The evening concluded with a farewell address by Jessica Borders, Class President.