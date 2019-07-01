The Class Night Ceremony for the graduating class of 2019 was held on Wednesday, June 12, at 7 PM in the high school auditorium. A President’s Welcome was provided by Jessica Borders who has been Class President for her junior and senior years of high school. Dylan Rowland read the Class Poem.

Presentations were given to each member of the class by the team of Patrick Durkin, Stone Wormuth, Kianna Savage, Jon Pugliese, Dylan Rowland, Gretchen Gilia, Noah Mauro, & Emily Wall. The Class Will was read by Calista Calabro and Megan Wallis. Annaliese Allen & Kaitlyn Shockey presented the Class Prophecy. The following awards were presented to the graduating seniors:

Jack Rosler…Patrick Durkin and Megan Wallis

Steve Brownell…Marina DePalma and Patrick Durkin

Tom Molinaro Memorial…Nicholas Vadella

Barbara Consagra Memorial…Noah Mauro, Astrid Paz, Emily Wall, and Megan Wallis

John XE McAndrew Scholarship…Desiree Cintron

Shane Rivenburgh Memorial…Stone Wormuth

Kayla Nakonechni Memorial…Patrick Durkin

Fendrock Family…Jonathon Pugliese

Dr. Gina Carlo Memorial…Annaliese Allen, Kianna Savage, and Emily Wall

Carbondale UNICO…Kristina Gorel and Patrick Durkin

Carbondale BPW…Emily Wall

Carbondale Housing Authority…Kianna Savage -Kianna also received 3rd place at the state level for another $1000 award.

Dime Bank Director’s Award…Patrick Durkin

Simpson VFW Post 4712…Calista Calabro, Mya Casey, Kristine Gorel, Jonathon Pugliese, Zachary Racht, and Dylan Rowland

General Jerome F. O’Malley Legion Post…Jessica Borders, Brandon Emmett, Kristina Gorel, Astrid Paz, and Dylan Rowland

109th Infantry Regiment Association Legacy Scholarship …Mya Casey and Jonathon Pugliese

Ambassador Against Drugs/Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office…Kaitlyn Shockey

Christopher Buckley Memorial Scholarship…Tionne Atkins

CA Faculty Bowling League

Diane Kelly Math Excellence Award…Kristina Gorel

Feel Good Charities…Emily Wall

Paul T. Bordi Memorial…Jonathon Pugliese

Anne Fedorchak Memorial…Rory Misko and Stone Wormuth

Timothy Joseph Turano Memorial…Marino DePalma

American Red Cross…Estelle Fuller

Michael “Red” Wallace…Patrick Durkin

Frank T. Lee…Jonathon Pugliese

Judith and Joseph Calabro…Dylan Rowland





Faculty Academic Excellence…Kristina Gorel, Madison Hayner, Dylan Rowland, Stone Wormuth, and Emily Wall

Nellie Jordan and Mary Louise Gallagher…Madison Hayner

James and Margaret Pidgeon…Dylan Rowland

Peter Petorak…Gretchen Gilia

Robert Jurble…Kristina Gorel

The evening concluded with a farewell address by Jessica Borders, Class President.