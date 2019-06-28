Damascus United Methodist Charge will be holding its Vacation Bible School on July 15-19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church located at 1720 Cochecton Tpke., Damascus, PA 18415 (next to the Damascus Area School). Dinner, at no charge, is being served each day from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Children from four (4) years of age through sixth (6) grade are welcome.

The theme is “ROAR” – Life is wild; God is good! The children don’t just memorize a Bible verse; they personalize it. The music enhances the theme. The snacks and games have a purpose beyond just feeding and entertaining the young folks. They don’t just learn a Bible story; they experience it. Life-changing truths are reinforced in every activity they do. A different colorful, lively animal brings a message each day-making it so much fun to learn!

This VBS is about helping the participants discover that Jesus is their friend. Every experience at VBS has been designed to create the best possible environment for God to reach the hearts of children.

Please call (570) 224-6781 for more information and to register for this exciting VBS!