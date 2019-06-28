FNCB Bank celebrated the official grand opening of its new full-service community office at 360 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Bank staff, board members, elected officials and community members.

The new branch is located next to Dollar General and formally housed a BB&T branch.

The new Mountain Top office is the 17th in the FNCB Bank branch network and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Visit fncb.com or call the branch at (570) 475-3050 for additional information.



About FNCB Bank

FNCB Bank, locally-based for over 100 years, continues as Northeastern Pennsylvania's premier community bank — offering a full suite of personal, small business, mortgage and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB remains dedicated to the communities they serve with an on-going mission to make your banking experience simply better.

For more information about Bauer 5-star rated FNCB Bank, visit www.fncb.com.